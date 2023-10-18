Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Kenton Mount is 8-years-old and was last seen at Ashley Place Boulevard at approximately 2 p.m.

He was wearing a Black Panther superhero shirt, blue jeans and a backpack and is 3′8″ tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.