Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boy

Kenton Mount
Kenton Mount(SRCSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Kenton Mount is 8-years-old and was last seen at Ashley Place Boulevard at approximately 2 p.m.

He was wearing a Black Panther superhero shirt, blue jeans and a backpack and is 3′8″ tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

