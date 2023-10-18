Advertise With Us
Hire One

South Alabama dominates Southern Miss 55-3 in Sun Belt Conference matchup.

Webb finished with 102 yards and four touchdowns while Caulin Lacy recorded his 6th straight...
Webb finished with 102 yards and four touchdowns while Caulin Lacy recorded his 6th straight 100 yard receiving game.(Daeshen Smith | WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Jags were coming off a 55-point performance in their win against ULM. South Alabama got out to an early three score lead thanks to three first half touchdowns from La’Damian Webb. The Jags defense held Southern Miss to just 46 yards passing and were led by Ricky Fletcher who recorded four pass breakups.

Carter Bradley became the first quarterback in school history to throw for 300 yards in five games when he finished the night completing almost 80% of his passes for 319 yards.

Webb finished with 102 yards and four touchdowns while Caulin Lacy recorded his 6th straight 100 yard receiving game as the Jags take down the Golden Eagles 55-3. With the win South Alabama moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags will be back at home on the 28th when the host the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

SouthPaw Jaguar Statue unveiled at Hancock Whitney Stadium
SouthPaw Jaguar Statue unveiled at Hancock Whitney Stadium
South Alabama dominates Southern Miss
South Alabama dominates Southern Miss
South Alabama unveils new statue
South Alabama unveils new statue
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
‘I was scared for my life:’ High school football player collapses during game