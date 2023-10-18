Advertise With Us
Hire One

SouthPaw Jaguar Statue unveiled at Hancock Whitney Stadium

SouthPaw Jaguar replica is the first of what the University of South Alabama hopes will be many...
SouthPaw Jaguar replica is the first of what the University of South Alabama hopes will be many popping up across the Port City.(Lee Peck | Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just ahead of the University of South Alabama’s match-up with the University of Southern Miss -- South unveiled what it hopes will be a symbol of Jag Pride that will start popping up all over the Port City.

Shrouded in mystery in front of Hancock Whitney Stadium University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner -- ushered in some pre-game excitement unveiling the new SouthPaw Jaguar Mascot statue. The 8-foot SouthPaw replica is the first of what the university hopes will take over the Port City. Much like the beloved oyster shell statues -- they say it’s another way to not only show Jag Pride but engage with fans.

“That’s the goal -- we have one on campus and further in campus. And it’s always been a hallmark of campus where folks come to take their pictures -- at major milestones -- whether they are visiting campus, graduation ceremonies, alumni reunions. Now this is just one more way us to have it here at Hancock Whitney Stadium for our fans,” explained Nick Lawkis, USA Executive Director of Governmental Affairs.

The new mascot statue comes as the University of South Alabama is celebrating 60 years.

“This is just another piece to reinforce our brand and our visibility and have people recognize our mascot... Have people recognize our logos and who we are. So it’s just another piece of the larger puzzle,” said Joel Erdmann, USA Athletic Director.

Four other statues are currently on order with blank torsos for businesses to personalize -- and show their Jag pride. So who will be the first??? -- Stay tuned to find out -- you never know where SouthPaw will pop up!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

MPD makes arrest in Duval Street shooting
MPD makes arrest in Duval Street shooting
Controversial arrest caught on video, showing MPD officer punching handcuffed man
Controversial arrest caught on video, showing MPD officer punching handcuffed man
Video of MPD interaction at Accel Academy
Video of MPD interaction at Accel Academy
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected