(WALA) - It’s not as chilly this morning compared to the last few days. Most of you will climb to near 80 degrees later this afternoon, but this time we’ll see many more clouds in the sky compared to the last few days. There will be a few isolated showers but the rain coverage is only going to be 20% or less so don’t expect any relief for the drought conditions around here anytime soon.

As for Friday and the weekend, humidity will fall and we’ll have a nice mix of sun and clouds each day with no rain chances. Highs will be in the low 80s with mornings in the mid to upper 50s. No additional rain expected through the first half of next week.

