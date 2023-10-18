Advertise With Us
Hire One

United Way of Southwest Alabama: COPE Event

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - COPE is a groundbreaking, immersive experience designed to foster understanding, empathy, and innovative thinking about poverty. This unique event brings together participants from diverse backgrounds to confront the daily challenges faced by individuals and families living in poverty.

COPE participants will embark on a simulated month-long journey, condensed into four fifteen-minute weeks, where they will experience firsthand the time constraints, budgeting obstacles, transportation challenges, and more that are part of life in poverty. The aim is to challenge preconceptions and foster a deeper understanding of the complexities of poverty.

This event is a powerful awareness tool, particularly for those who have never experienced poverty. By participating in COPE, attendees can become advocates for positive change in their communities.

United Way COPE Event

October 24, 2023

2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Dumas Wesley Community Center (125 Mobile Street, Mobile 36607)

$15 per person

CEUs may be available for: Educators, Social Workers, Medical Professionals, and Clergy

Maximum Participants: The event is limited to 120 attendees.

Reserve your spot today to be a part of this eye-opening event and contribute to positive change in our community at https://COPE-Tickets-2023.eventbrite.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Mobile Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale
Mobile Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale
Healthy Living with USA Health: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Healthy Living with USA Health: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Melton and Faith Corporation 5K Walk
Melton and Faith Corporation 5K Walk
Healthy Living with USA Health: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Healthy Living with USA Health: Breast Cancer Awareness Month