Video shows another controversial MPD interaction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A video posted online appears to show an MPD officer taking down a girl outside of Accel Academy.

The video was posted on social media today and it is unclear what the reason for the confrontation was or if the girl was a student at Accel.

MPD said they have received preliminary information and are currently investigating the situation.

Mobile Police said the officer was off-duty working an extra job at Accel Academy.

As part of the process, Mobile Police have placed the officer on administrative duty.

