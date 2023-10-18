Advertise With Us
WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game

A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News/TMX) – A Philadelphia Phillies fan had to walk off Citizens Bank Park feeling pretty sore after he was tackled hard by a security guard.

The trespasser was captured on video being taken down after the Phillies won 10-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

The fan appeared to get out on the grass somewhere in left field and ran through the outfield and past members of the Phillies’ bullpen walking toward the dugout.

As he ran from security on the left side of the field, one guard headed him off from the right field and blindsided him with a tackle, knocking him to the ground and putting an end to his run.

