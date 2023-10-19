Advertise With Us
2023 Greek Fest officially underway in Mobile

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is the place to be this weekend for the 2023 Greek Festival
By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Greek Fest is back in the city of Mobile. And all weekend there will be activities and food for everyone to enjoy.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is the place to be this weekend for the 2023 Greek Festival. The weekend will be filled with activities like church tours, live music, Greek folk dancing, games, and of course authentic Greek food.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been to a Greek festival so everything is going to be a surprise to me and I haven’t had Greek food for a long time not since I left Utah so I’m really looking forward to it,” Doni Ritter said.”

“It’s wonderful. The music is always wonderful. The food is always wonderful. It’s a great experience,” Kim Kraljevic said.

And we mentioned food, right? Well, how about all of the authentic Greek food that you can think of. Including those delicious baklavas!

The festival is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

So, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy.

“You’ve got to come. Everything is moving swiftly. And try a little bit of everything.”

Just a reminder for those visiting the festival for the first time. The festival is completely cashless. So, make sure to have your credit and debit cards on hand.

