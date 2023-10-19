Accused Ladd-Peebles shooter asks judge to throw out charges; co-defendant seeks ‘youthful offender’ status

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lawyer for a man accused of shooting five people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium two years ago asked a judge to throw out attempted murder charges on grounds that he was acting in self-defense.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Vicki Davis said she will review surveillance video of the Oct. 15, 2021, incident before ruling whether Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon has legal immunity. The judge also did not immediately rule on a request by co-defendant Jai Montrell Scott Jr. to be treated as a “youthful offender.”

Prosecutors allege that Belfon, 21, of Chickasaw, pulled the trigger during the fourth quarter of a game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. Defense attorney Yancey Burnett told FOX10 News that the video clearly shows a mob of people chasing his client, Scott and a teenager down the ramp at the stadium just before Belfon fired.

“You got 18 to 22 attackers here. And they are running down a ramp while my client is trying to get out of the stadium,” he said after the hearing. “And basically, you know, after a few nasty words are exchanged and threats made and those attackers are coming, he turns around, defends himself. He has every right to defend himself. He has no obligation to be beaten to death.”

Mobile County Assistant District attorney Lauren Walsh asked the judge to deny the request.

“The video clearly shows the defendant was armed and shooting in which five people were shot,” she told the judge.

Walsh also pointed to the fact that Belfon immediately fled after the shooting and did not return to Alabama until prosecutors went through formal extradition proceedings after his arrest in Florida five months after the shooting. That, she told Davis, shows “consciousness of guilt.”

Burnett is seeking to have the charges dismissed under a provision of Alabama law that allows someone to defend his life even if he is not allowed to have a gun – as long as he is trying to retreat. If the judge rules against the defense, Belfon still would be able to argue self-defense in front of a jury.

Shooting was second at Ladd since 2019

The shooting was the second in a little more than two years at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. DeAngelo Parnell pleaded guilty last year to attempted murder related to a shooting that occurred in 2019.

Prosecutors allege that Belfon and Scott were attending the 2021 game with a teenager and that all three left around halftime to retrieve a gun from Scott’s car in the parking lot. When they returned, according to the allegations, they got into an altercation with a rival group. According to testimony, the teenager also was armed, but a grand jury declined to indict him.

Mobile police Detective John Scroggins II testified Thursday that five people suffered gunshot wounds, including a 15-year-old girl who was not involved in the dispute.

Scroggins testified that one of the shooting victims told investigators that the dispute arose from a previous altercation at a high school football game on Sept. 30 of that year. He said there is a police report of that incident, which indicates that one of the victims of the shooting was found unconscious at the previous game.

That man believed Scott was responsible for the previous incident, Scroggins testified. He said the man told investigators that was why he and his crew “were going to jump those guys.”

Scroggins testified that Belfon went to a friend’s apartment in Troy after the shooting, cutting his hair in an apparent attempt to disguise his appearance. He testified that Troy police later found a 9mm pistol there that matched four shell casings recovered at Ladd.

Scott charged as aider and abettor

Scott, 21, of Semmes, stands charged with attempted murder as an aider and abettor. His attorney, Dennis Knizley, is seeking “youthful offender” status. That is available to people younger than 21 at the time of an offense. If granted, the proceedings become closed to the public, and maximum punishment is capped at three years in prison.

Scott faces an uphill battle because of an arrest after the shooting. Mobile police arrested him in May 2022 following a traffic stop at O’Connor Street and Downs Court, charging him with possession of a stolen firearm and drugs. Those charges remain pending.

Knizley told FOX10 News that his client’s character and the circumstances of the case argue in favor of youthful offender treatment.

“In this case, the severity of the crime is important,” he said. “It’s an attempted murder. But the facts underlying the allegations are, my opinion, certainly weak.”

Knizley said Scott was unarmed and argued there is no evidence he had any knowledge Belfon was going to shooting anybody.

“My client had nothing to do that,” he said. “He’s charged with attempted murder as aiding and abetting, and he has no weapon. … He has an outstanding case to the allegations of the Ladd Stadium case.”

Thursday’s hearings in the criminal case come a week after four victims of the shooting filed a lawsuit against the two defendants, along with the Mobile County Public School System; the city of Mobile, the board that oversees Ladd-Peebles Stadium and the private company that manages it; and King Security Service, a company hired to provide security during high school football games.

The plaintiffs allege the school system failed to enforce its own security policy related to football games. That policy, adopted after the 2019 Ladd-Peebles shooting, mandated that the protocols be followed “without exception.”

Instead, the suit alleges, security officers failed to use a metal detector as Belfon and re-entered the stadium. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

