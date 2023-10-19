Baldwin County receives $5-million-dollar grant to help meet commitment to Novelis

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County was recently awarded a 5-million-dollar grant through ALDOT to make highway improvements in front of the Novelis aluminum plant in Bay Minette. The grant made up nearly half of the state’s total funding allotment from the Alabama Industrial Access Road and Bridge Corporation and will go a long way in helping Baldwin County meet its commitment to Novelis.

It may not seem like it now, but things will soon look very different along the stretch of State Highway 287 just north of Bay Minette. Once the $2.5 billion-dollar aluminum plant opens for business, 1,000 workers and their vehicles along with an untold number of cargo trucks will enter and exit the plant daily. As part of the county’s commitment to Novelis, improvements must be made to its access points ahead of time.

“Ingress-egress lanes, additional capacity and additional signals to help traffic flow in and out of the plant site but also safety for those on 287,” explained president of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, Lee Lawson. “We’re still getting eight-million visitors a year to the white, sandy beaches, so a lot of traffic flows through that artery.”

The money will also go towards road enhancements within the plant site. The $5 million-dollar grant will pay for the majority of work. Baldwin County will have to match 20%. The taxpayers of Baldwin County would have been on the hook for the money with or without the grant. County leaders said the award will make a big difference, at a time when Baldwin County just passed a $250 million-dollar budget for this fiscal year.

“This money will definitely help with that and any expenditures that we have had in the budget, now that we can add five-million-dollars back to something, will be great for the citizens of Baldwin County,” said District 1 Commissioner for Baldwin County, Jeb Ball.

Ball said it took a team effort from several county departments, the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance and Senator Greg Albritton to make this happen. He said the awarding of this type of grant, in this amount is unprecedented and speaks volumes about the economic impact Novelis is expected to have on the state.

“It was voted on unanimously to give one of the largest grants that has ever been given to a county…just to Baldwin County for this project because of the impact that it’s going to have, not only to Baldwin County but the whole state as a whole,” said Ball.

The initial investment by Novelis is $2.5 billion dollars, but by the time the facility comes online, the total economic impact on the area is estimated to reach nearly three times that. The work will be completed before Novelis opens its doors in 2025.

