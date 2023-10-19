Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama holds awards luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Mobile area residents and business people were honored for lending a helping hand to our young people.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama held an awards luncheon Thursday to thank them. Organizers honored the many people who have helped provide a safe and supportive environment for children and young people.

Robert Kennedy Jr., CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama, said, “It is truly a labor of love, anyone who associates with the Boys and Girls Club. It starts with our board of directors. All of them are volunteers. They volunteer their time and talent to make sure that they are exercising the appropriate strategy oversight just to maintain the public trust.”

Those being honored at the luncheon include board members, employees, volunteers and community activists. The luncheon was held at Heron Lakes Country Club.

