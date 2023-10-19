Bras for a Cause fundraiser brings in $50,000 for a good cause

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a sold-out crowd for the 8th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser Wednesday night.

With this month being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the foundation raised at least $50,000 for those currently battling the disease. The goal is to help alleviate financial stress when patients get their hospital bills.

Men from across the community modeled custom designed bras and auctioned them off for a good cause. Some sold for around $1,000.

“This is my bra, as you can see the bra is in the back there,” said Justin Touchette, one model. “I get to take my shirt off and put on a cowboy hat and walk down the aisle.”

From this year’s proceeds, cancer patients who applied online may receive a grant based on financial need.

The fundraiser started off just for those battling breast cancer, and just last year, organizers opened it up to all cancers.

“It helps improve their survival rate if they don’t have to worry about money because they are not as stressed, so this is just one thing we can do to try and improve the survival rate of local cancer patients,” said Michelle Murrill.

One woman received a grant this year to help with her battle over cervical cancer.

“I am so thankful for the support that they have provided because cancer is so expensive and the stress of the expenses that are related to cancer contribute to some of that physical and emotional hardship that cancer patients experience,” said Dani Pendleton.

Over 500 people were in attendance, and over $50,000 was raised from sponsors, the on-stage bra bidding, and a silent auction.

It’s a night many people look forward to every year and has changed the lives of hundreds of cancer patients.

“Some patients don’t have that type of insurance, so this could make the difference between life-or-death treatments for some patients,” said Pendleton.

In the 8 years of the event, organizers tell me over $300,000 has been donated to local cancer patients.

