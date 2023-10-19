The City of Mobile and AltaPointe Health collaborate on mental health initiative

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile, in partnership with AataPointe Health was recently awarded a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant through DOJ. The grant continues to build on the Collaborative Crisis Response to mental health Crisis that the two entities have been working on over the past three years.

In addition to the four-hour annual in-service training and 40-hour mental health officer training provided to officers and the clinician/officer co-response that has been piloted in third precinct, the new grant expands wider to include the purchase of iPads which will be phased in at all precincts with multiple officers having the iPads in their patrol cars which can connect them within seconds to a clinician 24/7 to provide evaluation, follow-up and help getting them into the appropriate services.

Additionally, the grant provides for an officer and a clinician duo known as the HOT Team (homeless outreach team) this team is able to go out together to wherever a person may be camping or living on the street and help them get an identification card created in real time so they are able to connect with social security, SNAP benefits, and other services. The team assesses unhoused individuals for mental health and medical issues and helps them get access to those resources.

This is part of a collaboration between our two agencies to meet the growing needs of the community in regards to individuals with mental health issues and homelessness. It is a three-year project. AltaPointe is also working with Mobile and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Departments to help stand up training and iPad clinician evaluation services throughout the bay area.

