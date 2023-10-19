Daphne resident killed in U.S. 90 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old Daphne resident died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at the intersection of Jubilee Parkway, according to the Daphne Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Police said Donald Mason, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was fatally injured in the two-vehicle wreck.

Police said both drivers were treated by medics at the scene, with one being transported to a hospital for injuries.

Local traffic was impacted for about two hours. The accident remains under investigation, but police currently have no indication of alcohol or drug impairment to any involved party, according to authorities.

