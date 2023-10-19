Deadline Nov. 14 to apply for Fairhope PD’s Citizens Academy

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Fairhope is getting ready for its winter Citizens Academy in 2024 and the deadline to apply is coming up next month.

It’s a chance for the public to get a behind-the-scenes view of law enforcement. This academy is being hosted by the Fairhope Police Department.

The Citizens Academy is set for Jan. 8, Jan. 16, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

There will be a two-week break for Mardi Gras.

The academy will pick back up on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27.

Those wanting to participate must apply online by Nov. 15. Those chosen for the Citizens Academy will be notified in December.

For more information, visit the city of Fairhope’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.