MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Perfect Plain Brewing Co., a vibrant establishment in the heart of Pensacola, is excited to highlight the latest addition to its family – El Camino Tacos Food Truck. Nestled behind Perfect Plain Brewery at Garden & Grain, El Camino Tacos is the brainchild of the Perennial Hospitality Group (PHG), a renowned name associated with delivering outstanding community experiences.

El Camino Tacos aims to redefine culinary excellence in Pensacola, offering a delectable array of taco and bowl options to satisfy every palate. This exciting new venture perfectly complements Perfect Plain Brewery’s craft beers and Garden & Grain’s hand crafted cocktails.

The food truck is available to customers Tuesday through Friday, starting at 4 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, the food truck is open from 11 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m on Sundays. El Camino Tacos offers patrons an opportunity to taste authentic Mexican cuisine, where the flavors of Mexico are brought to life. Guests can indulge in flavorful creations, choosing between the classic Tinga de Pollo, savory Carne Asada, or a delicious vegetarian option. Each bowl is carefully crafted and includes an irresistible combination of cotija cheese, pickled onion, shredded lettuce, black beans, and rice.

In addition to their taco and bowl options, El Camino Tacos offers a range of tempting sides to complement your meal. Indulge in the irresistible taste of their crispy chips and salsa, creamy guacamole, sweet churros, or the ever-popular elote.

“We’re thrilled to introduce El Camino Tacos as the latest addition to our Perfect Plain Brewery family,” said Mae LeRoy, Events Manager at Perfect Plain Brewing Co. “This venture is a testament to our commitment to providing our patrons with exceptional culinary experiences. We believe that El Camino Tacos will quickly become a go-to destination for food lovers in Pensacola.”

El Camino Tacos also offers on-site catering services, allowing guests to bring the flavors of the food truck to their special events, gatherings, or celebrations.

Join them for lunch, dinner, or a leisurely weekend meal, and experience the perfect blend of craft beer and culinary delights. Click here to view the full El Camino Tacos menu.

To learn more about El Camino Tacos and Perfect Plain Brewing Co., follow Perfect Plain on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.