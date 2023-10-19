Fairhope PD warning residents of rise in identity thefts

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is warning residents about several recent cases of identity theft in the city. The victims are local, but police said it’s difficult to see where those responsible are based. Most have resulted in lost or stolen funds.

Fairhope PD took to social media this week to warn residents. Identity theft is a growing trend nationwide, and investigators there said it’s becoming a bigger concern.

“July was like four and then August, two and then, it jumped all the way up to seven for September and this month, we’re already up to three and we’re only halfway through the month,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

Investigators said these cyber criminals often use online games and quizzes that prompt you for personal details. They warned to also be aware of unsolicited text messages. Tracking down the thieves can be difficult.

“One (victim) that had utilities opened in their name, you know, in another state. We had another one who had a loan taken out in their name. They found out when obviously, that debt got pushed over to collectors and collectors started calling, trying to get the money,” Nolte explained.

That loan was for $25,000. Two other victims had credit cards opened in their name. Investigators said much of this can be attributed to folks not being careful with their information.

The Marlows are in town from Little Rock and have been victims of credit card theft multiple times in the past. They now live by a simple rule.

“If I don’t know you, I don’t open your email or text,” said Les Marlow.

Identity theft can hit victims more than just in the pocketbook. Stolen money can often be recovered, but lingering problems like credit scores and future loan applications can have a lasting effect.

