Frontal passage won’t affect temperatures much

(WALA) - A quiet forecast is expected with dry conditions and no chance of rain. On Friday, a front will pass through our area, bringing in even drier air. It will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy, with mild temperatures in the low 80s. The weekend will have calm conditions with slightly above average afternoon temperatures. The forecast for next week shows little change as the dry weather continues.

FRIDAY: A front will pass through Friday afternoon, bringing in drier air. However, this front will not have much impact on temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s, which is slightly above average. In the afternoon and evening, winds will shift to the west and west-northwest, with gusts possibly exceeding 20 mph.

FOOTBALL: Despite a slight breeze, conditions will be calm and mild for Friday night football. Expect kickoff temperatures around 70 degrees with mostly clear skies.

WEEKEND: There isn’t much to say about the weekend forecast as the weather remains very quiet. There will be a few high clouds, but no chance of rain. Temperatures will be cool in the morning and mild in the afternoons.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy will be impacting the Lesser Antilles by Friday. The storm will gradually strengthen, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the islands. Otherwise, the Atlantic remains quiet.

