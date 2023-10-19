Gaston Plaza construction moving along in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope’s Gaston Plaza will be the center of attention for the city’s tree lighting ceremony next month to ring in the holiday season.

The northeast corner of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street is where the Fairhope clock stood for years, and it will make its return when the new plaza is finished.

Construction crews have done much of the labor-intensive underground work to update the drainage system and will soon begin on the pavers and finishing touches.

Meanwhile, the construction site has been an inconvenience to pedestrians and traffic to navigate around. As for the timeline for completion, city leaders are confident the park will be finished by the deadline of the tree lighting.

“Yesterday was actually D-Day plus 30 days to lighting the tree so we had a conversation about that. We’re meeting tomorrow morning. We meet every Friday and we’ve got a clear plan where that plaza’s going to be open,” said Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson. “There’s going to be a Christmas tree. There’s going to be trees planted in those tree wells and it’s going to be open to the public.”

City crews will have to do some curb work and other minor touchups after the plaza opens. The $230,000 cost of the project is being paid out of the city’s general fund.

