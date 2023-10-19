Home for girls rescued from human trafficking continues to grow in southern Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Camille Place, a safe home for girls rescued from human trafficking, is growing by the day.

“We are now up to four girls and we’re also providing services for girls that have been victimized and are pregnant. In the past 9 days, we’ve had seventeen calls so the need is urgent,” said Chris Ziebach, founder of Camille Place.

We first spoke to Ziebach when Camille Place opened in August. This time, she updated us from Montgomery.

“Today, I am thankful to be at the Attorney General’s Office for the state of Alabama as a guest speaker for the human trafficking alliance. Currently, Camille Place is serving girls ages 6 through 19 who have been victims of human trafficking,” said Ziebach.

Camille Place is nestled in an undisclosed location in Southern Alabama. The facility was an 8-year long project built by donor and volunteers. There the residents do more than just survive, they thrive.

“They do gardening, they do art, they have music, they have florals- they love to bake, they are constantly in the kitchen,” explained Ziebach.

The girls even recently started equine therapy. But regardless of what they’re up to, Ziebach says they’ve become like family.

“Aside from my own family, it’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life,” added Ziebach.

Ziebach says as the home grows, so does the end.

“We invite all of the viewers to have a part in what we’re doing through prayer, financial support, or signing up to be a volunteer-possibly a staff member. You can reach us at info@camille.com,” said Ziebach.

