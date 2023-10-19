iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (10/20/2023 - 10/22/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Shelby Mitchell joined us on Studio 10 with a look at what’s happening this weekend!

JOE BULLARD WINE ON THE RIVER - Sat 5pm-8pm, Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile

Sample wine from national and international vineyards. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!

JUBILEE FESTIVAL OF ARTS - Sat/Sun 10am-5pm, Lott Park, Olde Towne Daphne

Art, music & local cuisine meet southern charm at this annual festival, featuring more than 140 local and regional artists. The festival also has a Jubilee Market for local food makers, plus local entertainment, delicious food, FREE Kids Art and a Tailgater Area.

MOBILE GREEK FEST - Thurs/Fri/Sat 11am -9pm; Sun 11am-3pm, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 50 South Ann Street, Mobile

Experience Greek culture, dancing, music, a Greek market, church tours and great food!

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR - Thursday, October 19th - Sunday, October 29th, Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds

Pensacola’s biggest and longest-running annual agricultural and entertainment tradition returns, bringing with it exhilarating rides, live music, exotic shows, colorful attractions and exhibits, flavorful fair food, and fun for the whole family. Don’t miss performances by Tracy Lawrence (Friday, October 20), Shane Proffitt (Saturday, October 21), The White Tie Rock Ensemble’s Tribute to Journey (Friday, October 27), Mark Chestnutt (Saturday, October 28) and more.

T-PAIN - Fri, Gates open at 5, opening act at 6:30, and T-Pain takes the stage at 8pm, Mardi Gras Park, Downtown Mobile

This is a free show, sponsored by Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys. Clear bags encouraged. No coolers. No alcohol allowed per city ordinance. Food trucks on site. Open to public- all ages.

COASTAL ALABAMA BUDDY WALK - Sat 9am-2pm, Loxley Municipal Park

Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society’s annual fundraiser, Buddy Walk, promoting acceptance and inclusion of individuals with Down Syndrome. In addition to the Walk, this will be a family fun day with games, food, jumpy inflatable, petting zoo, face painting, characters in costumes, dance floor, Photo Booth, and video game truck.

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM - Sat 5pm-8pm, History Museum of Mobile

When the clock strikes 5, history comes to life! Activities include a historical scavenger hunt, storytelling, Halloween crafts & games, live music, and costume contests for all ages.

BOO AT THE ZOO - Sat/Sun Oct 21, 22, 28 & 29, 10am-5pm, Gulf Breeze Zoo

The Gulf Breeze Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo festival includes Halloween entertainment and kid-friendly fun around every corner. Explore our trick-or-treat trail complete with candy, treats and toys, bounce houses, face painting, and our Ambassador Animal Headquarters, not to mention the entire Zoo!

