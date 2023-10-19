Irving Silver and Frances Grodsky Silver Endowed Presidential Lectureship 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Irving Silver and Frances Grodsky Silver Endowed Presidential Lectureship presents former U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Tom Daschle and Trent Lott in an afternoon conversation, “Across the Aisle,” from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Daschle and Lott, both with different ideologies, spent decades working together to find consensus. They will share their thoughts about compromise and cooperation on today’s political landscape, the 24/7 news cycle and what it will take to minimize polarization and bring about a spirit of national unity. Dr. Joel Billingsley, vice president of Diversity and Community Engagement at USA, will serve as moderator. This event is free and open to the public.

Seating is limited. Registration is required.

Website: https://www.givecampus.com/schools/UniversityofSouthAlabama/events/irving-silver-and-frances-grodsky-silver-endowed-presidential-lectureship

About the University of South Alabama:

The University of South Alabama is a comprehensive, global research and teaching university that provides students a quality education in business, the liberal arts, education, engineering, computing, the sciences and healthcare. There are more than 125 academic programs in 10 schools and colleges. This is the Flagship of the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.