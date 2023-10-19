Advertise With Us
Hire One

Irving Silver and Frances Grodsky Silver Endowed Presidential Lectureship 2023

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Irving Silver and Frances Grodsky Silver Endowed Presidential Lectureship presents former U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Tom Daschle and Trent Lott in an afternoon conversation, “Across the Aisle,” from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Daschle and Lott, both with different ideologies, spent decades working together to find consensus. They will share their thoughts about compromise and cooperation on today’s political landscape, the 24/7 news cycle and what it will take to minimize polarization and bring about a spirit of national unity. Dr. Joel Billingsley, vice president of Diversity and Community Engagement at USA, will serve as moderator. This event is free and open to the public.

Seating is limited. Registration is required.

Website: https://www.givecampus.com/schools/UniversityofSouthAlabama/events/irving-silver-and-frances-grodsky-silver-endowed-presidential-lectureship

About the University of South Alabama:

The University of South Alabama is a comprehensive, global research and teaching university that provides students a quality education in business, the liberal arts, education, engineering, computing, the sciences and healthcare. There are more than 125 academic programs in 10 schools and colleges. This is the Flagship of the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Ninth annual ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’
Ninth annual ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (10/20/2023 - 10/22/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (10/20/2023 - 10/22/2023)
El Camino Tacos Food Truck
El Camino Tacos Food Truck
Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk
Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk