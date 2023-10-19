Middle to upper 70s this afternoon

(WALA) - Temperatures started off cool this morning in the 50s but will only warm up a little bit over the next few hours. By this afternoon, sunshine and some clouds will stick around, and we will be maxing out in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and overnight lows will fall into the upper-50s and the lower-to-mid 60s.

We will start off mostly sunny tomorrow morning, with mostly sunny skies all day. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer, maxing out in the upper-70s and the lower-to-mid 80s.

We will gradually warm up over the next few days, staying above average for this time of year. Despite this, the weekend is looking great with sunny and dry conditions.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Tammy is heading towards the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to bring rough surf, increased rain, and windy conditions to those areas. Heading into the weekend, it is expected to take a northeasterly curve back out in the central Atlantic, and potentially strengthen into a category one hurricane. We will continue to track and monitor, but no impacts are expected to the US.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.