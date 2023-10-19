Mobile Chief of Staff says MPD officer used “excessive force” slamming teen into concrete

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is learning more details about what led up to a Mobile police officer body slamming a teenage girl on concrete sidewalk.

It happened Tuesday afternoon outside Accel Academy...and it was all caught on camera.

Former MPD Chief and current Chief of Staff James Barber believes the officer used excessive force.

Chief Barber says when he and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine saw the video, immediate action was taken against the officer and an investigation was opened.

The teen’s mother says her daughter was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

“And just like all of ya’ll I saw what appears to be excessive force used by the officer in this case against a fairly small female,” Barber says.

According to MPD officials, the off-duty officer was working an extra job at the school.

Chief Barber says the teen had an altercation with a school administrator leading up to her being escorted out.

“There was an altercation inside the school with one of the school administrators who then followed her out. The police told her to get her stuff,” Barber said. “Reported to the police that she had somehow assaulted him. The officer was in the process of arresting the juvenile when you saw the force used.”

Just moments before the woman starts recording Barber says the teen tried pulling away.

This incident comes just days after another video started circulating online.

An MPD officer was shown punching a handcuffed man in the face multiple times.

According to court documents, the officer pulled Beezer Dubose Jr. over for a traffic stop.

A physical altercation broke out and Dubose grabbed and squeezed the officer’s private parts during the struggle, documents say.

Video of Mobile officer hitting handcuffed suspect doesn’t tell whole story, chief of staff says

As for this most recent altercation, Barber believes the force was excessive.

“Given the size of the officer and the size of the female these are all determining factors on how much force should be used and ya’ll saw the same thing I did,” Barber said. “The Police Chief Paul Prine self reported it to the officer professional responsibility immediately after he saw it.”

We’re told the officer is on administrative duty.

We also reached out to the principal at Accel Academy. She says they can’t comment while the investigation is open.

