Mobile man accused of threatening law officers found not guilty by reason of insanity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Thursday found a man accused of threatening to kill law enforcement officers not guilty by reason of insanity.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ruled that there is sufficient evidence that Karl Anthony Taliaferro committed the offense of interfering with a federal official by threat. But he wrote that there also is “clear and convincing evidence that, at the time, the defendant was suffering from a severe mental disease” and that he was “not able to appreciate the nature and quality, or wrongfulness, of his acts.”

Authorities arrested the 28-year-old Mobile man in April, accusing him of threatening to shoot and kill local and federal law enforcement officers.

Defense attorney Richard Shields told FOX10 News that his client had been committed to psychiatric facilities a half-dozen times and had a pending civil commitment proceeding at the time of the incident.

Shields said Taliaferro was suffering from delusions.

“He had it in his mind that he had a million-dollar music playlist and that if people heard it, people would want to pay him a lot of money,” he said.

Shields said Taliaferro previously had been convicted of a felony and, therefore, was not allowed to have a gun. That was a problem in the defendant’s mind, he said, because he believed it was important to have guns to make rap music videos.

Shields said Taliaferro went to his former probation officer to ask how he could get his gun rights restored. When told federal law prohibited him from possessing firearms, he demanded to know whom he needed to talk to. Someone at the probation office pointed to the nearby Homeland Security Investigations office, Shields said.

And that is what precipitated the confrontation.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Taliaferro went to the office and said, “All of these Federal Agents need to watch their (expletive) backs and leave me the (expletive) alone. Honeycomb is in these streets.”

Taliaferro then made several other threats, according to the criminal complaint.

The trial in front of Beaverstock consisted of two pieces of evidence – a statement of facts that both sides agreed to and which a prosecutor read into the record, and psychiatric evaluation previously received by the court.

Taliaferro now will be sent to a federal facility for up to 45 days to determine whether his release would create a “substantial risk of bodily injury to another person or serious damage to property of another.”

Shields said Taliaferro also will be subject to lifetime supervision by the U.S. Probation Office.

