Mobile man convicted on 2 counts of child sodomy

Calvin Law
Calvin Law(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury found a 33-year-old Mobile man guilty of two counts of first-degree sodomy of a child, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The conviction stemmed from a 2019 investigation after a child came forward and reported being abused by Calvin Law to authorities.

The Child Victim Prosecution Team at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and the Child Advocacy Center worked together on the case.

Sentencing for Law is set for Nov. 16.

