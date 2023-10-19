Mobile police: Knife-wielding woman assaults ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman allegedly armed with a knife is accused of forcing her way into an apartment and assaulting her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Kristy Lee Wilkerson, 46, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the incident.

According to MPD, officers responded to a burglary complaint around 2:29 p.m. Wednesday at Sandpiper Apartments at 4950 Government Blvd.

Police said that the former girlfriend of the victim’s boyfriend had forcibly entered the victim’s apartment armed with a knife. Wilkerson allegedly assaulted the victim and then fled the scene.

Officers located Wilkerson and took her into custody. Her bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.