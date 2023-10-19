Advertise With Us
Mobile police: Knife-wielding woman assaults ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend

Kristy Lee Wilkerson
Kristy Lee Wilkerson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman allegedly armed with a knife is accused of forcing her way into an apartment and assaulting her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Kristy Lee Wilkerson, 46, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the incident.

According to MPD, officers responded to a burglary complaint around 2:29 p.m. Wednesday at Sandpiper Apartments at 4950 Government Blvd.

Police said that the former girlfriend of the victim’s boyfriend had forcibly entered the victim’s apartment armed with a knife. Wilkerson allegedly assaulted the victim and then fled the scene.

Officers located Wilkerson and took her into custody. Her bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

