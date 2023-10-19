Mobile set to honor local hall of famers with Heroes Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This week the Mobile City Council approved an $8.8 million contract to start work on Heroes Plaza which will honor the legacies of Mobile’s hall of famers. World Series champion Cleon Jones first came up with the idea 10 years ago when he pitched an all hall of fame team.

“Nobody in this city ever thought about erecting a park that simulates what took place in that time,” said Cleon Jones.

Heroes Plaza will sit between the Mobile Convention Center and Cooper Riverside Park and will feature nine-foot bronze statues of five National Baseball Hall of Famers from Mobile. City leaders say the statues will represent the connection between baseball and the port city.

“At the time when I was growing up there was a baseball on every neighborhood, almost every other street corner playing Sandlot baseball,” said District 2 Councilman William Carroll. “Mobile is a hall of fame city with the number of hall of famers we have come from here.”

The plaza will also feature a statue from mobile’s only Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile.

“When you get a statue and the statue has been put in Mobile with nothing but the heroes of Mobile it’s such an honor,” said Robert Brazile.

One of the goals of Heroes Plaza will be to introduce residents and visitors to some of mobile’s history and hall of fame legacy.

“It’s just part of the story of us honoring part of our heritage,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“There’s no other city in the country that can compare with the star power we have,” added Jones. “We’re finding a way to give back to Mobile what Mobile gave to us.”

Not only will Heroes Plaza honor the past but hopefully it’ll inspire the next generation.

“We’re going to have an empty pedestal there so that any child can stand up on that pedestal and visualize him being a hall of famer one day,” said Stimpson.

“I wanted to be a pro football player and I made it. You can be from Mobile and have a dream,” said Brazile.

Mayor Stimpson says the project will also upgrade, the fountain, lighting and ADA accessibility.

The five baseball hall of famers that will have statues are Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith, and Willie Mcovey. The city hopes to have it finished by late 2024.

