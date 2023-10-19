MPD asking public’s help to find missing man with medical conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who they say has medical conditions that may affect his well-being.

Keenan Trenier, 63, was last seen around 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 2023, at a block party, according to authorities.

Trenier is 6 feet tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair. He has brown eyes and occasionally wearing glasses. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in a multicolored vest and green khaki shorts, and had a blue backpack.

Anyone who has seen Keenan Trenier or who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.