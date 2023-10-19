Advertise With Us
MPD asking public’s help to find missing man with medical conditions

Keenan Trenier was last seen on Oct. 10, 2023, police said.
Keenan Trenier was last seen on Oct. 10, 2023, police said.(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who they say has medical conditions that may affect his well-being.

Keenan Trenier, 63, was last seen around 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 2023, at a block party, according to authorities.

Trenier is 6 feet tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair. He has brown eyes and occasionally wearing glasses. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in a multicolored vest and green khaki shorts, and had a blue backpack.

Anyone who has seen Keenan Trenier or who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

