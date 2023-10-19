Advertise With Us
MPD: A man tries to call 9-1-1, but trouble answers, first

Fugitive Files: Jarvis Miller
By Byron Day
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A guy tries to call 9-1-1, fearing an argument between two people could escalate into violence. but suddenly, he becomes a target..

This is 29 year old Jarvis Miller. back on October 7th, MPD says miller got into a heated argument with another guy in the 400 block of Crenshaw Street. but it was a third man-they say- who suddenly caught Miller’s attention-and wrath.

It sure sounds like it, because according to MPD’s Corporal Katrina Frazier, an enraged Miller grabbed the victim’s cell phone, then hit him several times, before pulling a gun and threatening him, as miller ran from the scene..he hasn’t been seen since..the victim is recovering..

Jarvis Miller. He’s 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 166 pounds-so he should be easy to spot.. Miller’s accused of first degree robbery, but also  has several priors including receiving stolen property, drugs, and burglary.

If you see Jarvis Miller, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211..when you make the call, you don’t have to give your name to anyone..

