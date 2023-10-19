Advertise With Us
Netflix raises its prices, again

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Cutting the cord is going to save you less money. Netflix has raised its prices.... again. The streaming giant’s least restrictive plan with 4k video jumped $3. It now costs $22.99 a month.

Netflix killed its single-stream basic plan, but existing members are grandfathered in, and can keep it for $11.99. People who don’t mind being interrupted by ads won’t see any change. They can still watch for $6.99.

The new pricing takes effect immediately and comes as Netflix reported an increase of 9% in paid memberships; to reach a whopping 47 million global subscribers.

“Our starting price is extremely competitive with other streamers and at $6.99 per month in the US, for example, it’s much less than the average price of a single movie ticket,” the company said in its quarterly release. The last time Netflix raised prices was in March 2022.

The current round of price increases signals once and for all that the era of cheap streaming has come to an end.

Incidentally, the last time Netflix raised prices was January, 2022. Since then Disney Plus, MAX and Hulu have all seen similar hikes.

