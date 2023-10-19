MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Imagine a Day Without Water, everyone is urged to take a moment to consider what their day would be like if they couldn’t turn on the tap and get clean drinking water, or if you flushed the toilet and wastewater didn’t go anywhere.

Thursday, October 19, marks the ninth annual Imagine a Day Without Water, a day to raise awareness and educate Americans about the value of water. From drinking water to wastewater, the focus of this year’s campaign is highlighting the significance of water in daily life and inspiring curiosity about the people, infrastructure, and funding that keep the water running in our communities.

Imagine a Day Without Water was originally envisioned as an advocacy and education day that asked Americans to think about what it would mean to go without water for a day. Yet there already are two million Americans living without access to clean water and sanitation services, and with the stress of climate change and the challenges of maintaining water infrastructure that is a century old in some places, there is growing concern about the stability of our current and future water systems.

Black, Indigenous, and Communities of Color, as well as low-income communities, are the most likely to experience a lack of access to clean drinking water or sanitation in their homes. When this happens, people can’t bathe children, prepare meals, wash clothes, or fill a glass with cold, clean drinking water from the tap.

As Imagine a Day Without Water grows, now is the time to voice the importance of water infrastructure and the workforce that supports it—emphasizing the need for partnership at all levels to promote water infrastructure funding. Follow the conversation on our website at imagineadaywithoutwater.org and on social media through the hashtag #ValueWater.

