Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

