Recipe: Incredible Italian Pasta Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1. 1 pound Rouses Bowtie or Macaroni Pasta, cooked according to package directions

2. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Grilled Artichokes, cut into ¼-inch slices

3. 1 pound Rouses Cherry Tomatoes, diced

4. 1 cup Rouses Kalamata Olives, pitted and sliced

5. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Sun-dried Tomatoes, finely chopped

6. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Roasted Bell Peppers, cut into ¼-inch slices

7. ½ red onion, slivered

8. 4 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

9. 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

10. 1 cup fresh basil, finely chopped

11. ¼ teaspoon dried oregano

12. Salt and pepper, to taste

13. Rouses Chopped Calabrese Peppers, to taste (about 2 tablespoons)

14. ½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

PROCEDURE:

1. Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Chill for several minutes prior to serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

