Recipe: Incredible Italian Pasta Salad

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1. 1 pound Rouses Bowtie or Macaroni Pasta, cooked according to package directions

2. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Grilled Artichokes, cut into ¼-inch slices

3. 1 pound Rouses Cherry Tomatoes, diced

4. 1 cup Rouses Kalamata Olives, pitted and sliced

5. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Sun-dried Tomatoes, finely chopped

6. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Roasted Bell Peppers, cut into ¼-inch slices

7. ½ red onion, slivered

8. 4 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

9. 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

10. 1 cup fresh basil, finely chopped

11. ¼ teaspoon dried oregano

12. Salt and pepper, to taste

13. Rouses Chopped Calabrese Peppers, to taste (about 2 tablespoons)

14. ½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

PROCEDURE:

1. Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Chill for several minutes prior to serving.

