Recipe: Incredible Italian Pasta Salad
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
1. 1 pound Rouses Bowtie or Macaroni Pasta, cooked according to package directions
2. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Grilled Artichokes, cut into ¼-inch slices
3. 1 pound Rouses Cherry Tomatoes, diced
4. 1 cup Rouses Kalamata Olives, pitted and sliced
5. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Sun-dried Tomatoes, finely chopped
6. 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Roasted Bell Peppers, cut into ¼-inch slices
7. ½ red onion, slivered
8. 4 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
9. 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
10. 1 cup fresh basil, finely chopped
11. ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
12. Salt and pepper, to taste
13. Rouses Chopped Calabrese Peppers, to taste (about 2 tablespoons)
14. ½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
PROCEDURE:
1. Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Chill for several minutes prior to serving.
