Wilkinson Way closed through Saturday for repairs
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wilkinson Way between Bit and Spur Road and Kingsway is closed as crews with Mobile Area Water and Sewer System start to make some repairs to the road.
The road was shut down Wednesday and the closure should run through Saturday, Oct. 21, according to the city of Mobile.
To get around it, drivers can take Bit and Spur Road to Old Shell Road to Hillwood Road to Country Club Road then to Kingsway.
Detour signs are posted.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.