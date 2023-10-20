Advertise With Us
6th Annual Joe Bullard Wine on the River

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 6th Annual Joe Bullard Wine on the River wine tasting event this Saturday 5pm-8pm at Battleship Memorial Park.

Ticket includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. There will me games and musical entertainment, and all of your favorite local iHeart Media personalities will be on site from 95 KSJ, Mix 99.9, The Beat, 96.1 the Rocket, TK101, NewsRadio710 WNTM, SportsTalk 99.5, and Hallelujah.

