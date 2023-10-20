Football Friday 10/20/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the third Saturday in October and you know what that means... time for the latest chapter in Alabama vs Tennessee. Joe previews that game as well as another big SEC showdown, Auburn vs Ole Miss.

It’s Week 9 for Alabama High School football. FOX10′s Emily Cochran joins Joe to take a look at some of the big friday night games.

And Joe recaps the Saints Thursday night game and makes his NFL pick of the week!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.