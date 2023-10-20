Advertise With Us
Football Friday 10/20/2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the third Saturday in October and you know what that means... time for the latest chapter in Alabama vs Tennessee. Joe previews that game as well as another big SEC showdown, Auburn vs Ole Miss.

It’s Week 9 for Alabama High School football. FOX10′s Emily Cochran joins Joe to take a look at some of the big friday night games.

And Joe recaps the Saints Thursday night game and makes his NFL pick of the week!

Upcoming events with Krewe of Kindness
Mobile Dragway hosting truck show and big rig drag race
6th Annual Joe Bullard Wine on the River
Upcoming events with Krewe of Kindness
