Greek Fest back in the Port City!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For a taste of Greek culture, Greek Fest is back in the Port City.

From food to live music, and authentic Greek vendors, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church was packed out for this year’s opening night. For over 60 years, the Greek community in Mobile has shared their culture through food, dancing, and tradition.

“It’s our little space in Mobile,” said Tonie Ann Torrans, volunteer. “It’s the Greek community. We probably have about 200 families that’s in Mobile and Baldwin counties, and this is how we showcase how we’ve grown up, how we worship, and the fellowship that we have.”

There’s no Greek cuisine without some of the best tasting cheese. Chefs said from day one alone, they went through over three cheese wheels, totaling to at least 66 pounds of cheese.

Gyros and baklava were more fan favorites.

“I just love the culture I want to learn all about it, and it smells so good!” said Abby Oestriecher. “I just came in from work.”

Inside the church were tons of vendors with authentic Mediterranean pottery, lamps, and jewelry.

Greek Fest runs through Sunday afternoon.

“The whole vibe of Greek Fest is everyone enjoying whether it’s Greek food, Greek products, or the music, just being together,” said Torrans.

