Gulf Shores Fire Rescue confers ongoing impact of free ambulance and air services for permanent city residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If your permanent address is in Gulf Shores, you should be aware of an incredible benefit.

Under an agreement launched in 2019, permanent Gulf Shores residents don’t have to pay for emergency ambulance or air transport.

“The City pays for the Air Med Care contract for all the residents of Gulf Shores, so if you’re a full-time resident-- you have a water bill, power bill... you’re covered under this contract,” said Melvin Shepard, Assistant Fire Chief for the Gulf Shores Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Melvin Shepard says this strictly applies to permanent residents-- folks who live in Gulf Shores for at least six months each year.

“If you’re ground-transported as an emergent transport or if you’re flown, then Air Med Care will bill your insurance company and they won’t balance-bill you,” explained Shepard.

That certainly takes off the pressure when people feel they’re experiencing the worst days of their lives.

“There’s no cost to the residents,” said Shepard. “The only cost the residents would incur would be if they opted for the nationwide coverage-- then there is a fee for that they could pay for that if they wanted to. The basic coverage we’re paying for is 30-45 dollars depending on age.”

Prices are increasing everywhere, but Shepard says they haven’t seen much of a change in the program itself. The City of Gulf Shores is paying about $164 thousand dollars this year alone.

“The coverage for the employees- that went up 10 dollars from 2024 and 2023- that went up 45 dollars to 50 dollars per employee. You know, it’s amazing- that’s still a very cheap price considering the fact like you said- fuel price. The expense of running a helicopter is a lot more than 55 dollars.”

Some Gulf Shores residents are just now learning what’s at their fingertips, like Tommy Coach, who didn’t know the program existed but says he’s relieved that it does.

“I had no idea and I hadn’t heard anything about it,” said Coach.

Others are taking full advantage of this unique benefit.

“I havea 97 year old mother. She slipped out of bed, I could not pick her up. I called 9-1-1, the emergency people, they picked her up- she was fine, I’ve never gotten a bill,” said Frank Scopa.

Shepard says the City has flown 55 residents and transported 613 by ambulance this year alone.

