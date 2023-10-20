Advertise With Us
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Prichard cop after jury can’t reach verdict

Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Prichard cop after jury can't reach verdict
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After deliberating for parts of two days, a jury on Friday could not reach a verdict in the murder trial of a former Prichard police officer.

Jonathan Murphy II, 38, was off duty just before Christmas in 2020 when prosecutors alleged he fatally shot a neighbor at Avalon Plaza Apartments off of Michael Boulevard. Murphy worked as a “courtesy officer” at the complex when he was not on the job at the Prichard Police Department.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said a decision has not been made on whether to retry the case.

“It’s something that we’re gonna take a look at,” he said. “But, you know, decisions like that aren’t knee-jerk. So we’re gonna sit down with the victim’s family. You know, I’ll sit down with my staff and talk about the trial, and you know, we’ll make a determination at some point in the near future.”

Prosecutors contended that Murphy shot Larry Taylor after an argument.

But defense attorney Jeff Deen argued to the jury that Murphy was doing his job as a courtesy officer and that Taylor had been causing problems in the apartment complex.

“He was the agent provocateur who caused the problem that led up to the altercation where he attacked Mr. Murphy,” he said. “Ended up getting himself shot.”

The jury asked several questions during deliberations, including the definitions of self-defense, intent and manslaughter. Deen said jurors indicated afterward that a majority were leaning in favor of acquittal.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes set a conference for Thursday to set a new trial date, if prosecutors choose to try again.

Blackwood praised the jury’s efforts.

“I just want to give credit to this jury,” he said. “You know, they worked very hard on this case, as we see time and time again. I think jurors that come down to 205 Government St. to do their jury duty, they take this seriously. They work very hard.”

