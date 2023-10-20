Mobile Dragway hosting truck show and big rig drag race

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Dragway is hosting ‘Highway Outlaws’ October 20 – 21.

Organizers say the truck show and ‘big rig drags’ event includes some of the most beautiful trucks in the country and tons of excitement of semi drag racing.

The all-day truck show and meet & greet starts at noon on Friday, Oct. 20.

Things kick-off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 with a truck show, people’s choice award, big rig racing, and a truck parade and light show at sunset.

Daily admission is $20 and kids under 10 enter for free. Mobile Dragway is located at 7800 Park Blvd., in Irvington.

For more details on the event and for pre-admission tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.