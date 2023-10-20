Mobile PD announces downtown street closures for T-Pain concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has issued a public notice regarding temporary road closures in the downtown vicinity area of Government and Royal streets due to the T-Pain concert taking place tonight (Oct. 20).

Police said the following road closures will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic during the concert:

Conception Street / Church Street

Royal Street / Government Street

Church Street / Water Street

Royal Street / Conti Street

Government Street / Water Street (Westbound traffic will not be permitted.)

Government Street / Conception Street

During the event, the following access will be allowed:

Access to the Bankhead Tunnel and Northbound Conception Street.

Note that no other access will be permitted east from Conception Street during the event.

Additionally, the east side of the tunnel will be closed during the concert. Both eastbound and westbound traffic through the tunnel will be shut down at the conclusion of the concert.

Motorists are strongly advised to plan their routes accordingly and consider using alternative roads to avoid delays in the affected areas. Officials encourage concert attendees to utilize public transportation to help reduce congestion.

