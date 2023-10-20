Police looking for shooter after homicide near Bellingrath Road

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning in the 7000 block of Smith Street. That’s off Bellingrath Road.

Mobile police Cpl. Katrina Frazier said officers responded to the call just before 9:30 a.m. She said it’s very early in the investigation.

Police are not identifying the victim other than to say he was a 35-year-old man.

Frazier said the shooter fled on foot. Police are looking for him and asking anyone who saw anything to call police immediately.

