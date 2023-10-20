Upcoming events with Krewe of Kindness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Krewe of Kindness, a local non-profit organization, will host their second annual Boo Krewe 2, a 2 mile race, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Mobile County Salt Aire Preserve next to Island Fire Art Gallery in the Fowl River community. This event will host racers of all abilities. Wheelchair racing is gaining in popularity across the country, and Krewe of Kindness is working to help make sure that athletes are able to participate in the local community races. Our motto is “We all start and end at the same line, we just get there in a different way, but this is the one sport where we can all participate together with our peers, before, during and after.”The event will also provide food, drinks and music along with other activities that will ensure a night of fun to please all ages. This year’s event will feature an ADAPTIVE RECREATION EXPO! Vendors will be on hand starting at 3pm to allow people to learn more about their services, equipment and programs. We will have adaptive bikes to try out from our new AMBUCS chapter of Krewe of Kindness. We will also have on hand students from the USA Therapeutic Recreation Department.

The ultimate mission behind Krewe of Kindness is to promote education and awareness in our community for the needs of the mobility impaired with regards to recreational accessibility, among other inclusive projects. We offer support to encourage more kindness and the importance of giving to partner organizations that we feel are vital to the healing, success and happiness of others with disabilities.

“The idea behind Krewe of Kindness began after the birth of my daughter, Delaney, who was born with a severe form of spina bifida,” said founder Jenni Zimlich. “We wanted to find a way to help others have the opportunity to participate in family activities that we all enjoy on the coast, such as a day at the beach, running local races, kayaking, and more. We realized that not everyone has the resources to make that happen and we wanted to help make that change”.

Along with the help from close family and friends, Zimlich formed the volunteer-based organization in 2018 and led a successful inaugural year collecting over $10,000 to further support their mission, which included purchasing a 100-foot long handicap accessible mat that was installed at the Dauphin Island West End Beach in the summer of 2019. Since that inaugural year, KOK has partnered with the Mobile National Estuary Program to donate an additional 270 feet of mat to the Town of Dauphin Island.

All funds raised will be directed toward several key projects such as increasing local accessibility in community recreation. The group also is working with volunteers to benefit children at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, by sewing Krewe Cases and Beads of Courage bags. Krewe of Kindness also provides funding for challenged athletes to participate in activities such as wheelchair racing, hand cycling, and adaptive water skiing, and offers financial support to the Sea Stars program, a special needs science camp through the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. They also worked with Bellingrath Gardens and Home to sponsor a special egg hunt section for children with special needs at their annual egg hunt on the lawn.

Also, we are donating our first bike on October 18, 2023 at 4:00 pm to a child that was fitted by her local physical therapist. (We did a fitting for the hospital media on Friday, October 13, 2023) Dr. McDonald, USA Health Orthopedic Physician actually assembled the bike for the child. The Krewe of Kindness (KOK) AMBUCS board includes Dr. McDonald, Dr. Edderice McMullan, USA Health Children’s and Women’s pediatric Anesthesiologist, Physical Therapist Patti Fassbender and KOK director Jenni Zimlich.

It is our hope that we will be able to secure business sponsorships in the coming year to donate a minimum of 10 bikes in 2024. Each bike costs on average $800-$1000 each. Businesses can reach us at hello@kreweofkindness.com for more information on sponsoring a bike for a child.

Krewe of Kindness is a nonprofit 501 c (3) organization, EIN 83-0929967. Donations are tax exempt to the fullest extent of the law. We are a volunteer based organization.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.