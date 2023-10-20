Advertise With Us
Very warm and windy day

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WALA) - A very warm and windy day is headed our way for your Friday on the Gulf Coast. Highs will climb to the mid 80s later this afternoon with southwest winds that get as high as 25mph by this afternoon. There won’t be any rain out there to help with drought conditions, and it doesn’t look like any rain will show up anytime soon. This will be good news for high school football games tonight and for any outdoor weekend plans. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s almost each day with morning temps in the mid to upper 50s, although the second half of next week turns more humid.

