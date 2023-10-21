A cloudy and warm weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Warm temperatures are expected during the afternoon hours this weekend, with highs ranging from the low to mid 80s. Skies will become mainly cloudy on Saturday evening, and the clouds will persist through Sunday. Despite the increase in cloud cover, there is no chance of rain this weekend or in the following week. The dry October weather pattern is expected to continue.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is currently bringing rain and wind to the Lesser Antilles before moving away from land.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

On Saturday, temperatures will be warm in the afternoon, reaching the low to mid 80s. On Sunday, we can expect temperatures in the mid 80s, possibly even approaching record levels. The above average temperatures will persist for the next few days, with highs in the low 80s.

Additionally, a band of high clouds is expected to move in over the weekend. These clouds will arrive on Saturday and linger for the next few days. Despite the presence of clouds, there is no chance of rain in the foreseeable future.

TROPICS:

As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Tammy is impacting the Lesser Antilles. The storm will maintain hurricane strength as it passes over the islands, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. It is expected to veer away from land in the coming days.

In other parts of the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the southern Caribbean. However, the chances of development in this area are currently very low.

