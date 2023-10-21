Fans show up early to sing along with T-Pain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grammy-winning hip hop artist T-Pain had the Port City buzzing Friday night in downtown Mobile.

Long before he took the stage -- die-hard fans arrived early at Mardi Gras Park to stake out their front row seats.

“I love T-Pain -- he’s great. Lee: Favorite T-Pain song? -- Bartender. -- Lee: Sing me some Bartender? -- I’ll meet you at the bartender,” said one fan.

The free concert -- just one way injury Attorney Andy Citrin continues to show his appreciation to the Port City.

“Want to give back and share the joy with everybody here. Lee: How’d you guys lock T-Pain down? -- That’s the folks at Soul Kitchen... We wanted him because all I do is ‘Win, Win, Win’ -- We use that in our office -- all we do is win,” explained Citrin.

The forecast also helped feel good Friday -- feel really good!

“Lee: Free concert -- it doesn’t get much better than that... What do you like about T-Pain? -- I love all of his songs -- he’s got a big fan right here,” said one woman.

“It should be a good time -- he knows how to get the crowd jumping... I’m excited,” said another fan.

And while concert-goers were waiting to hear the real thing -- for some it was an all-day affair!

“Everybody has got to move if they’re sitting up there with the chairs -- they’ve got to move. Lee: So you have a strategy here? -- Oh yes I do. I really do. But I’m glad to be here because I love T-Pain. I’m waiting on him -- that’s my baby,” said another fan.

One crew we spoke to got there around noon.

“I got off work... I work downtown -- I came straight here. Lee: You’re front and center. Yes -- definitely -- I had to make sure that I’m the front row seat,” said one fan.

Mobile Police had extra manpower down there to accommodate the large crowds with several road closures and even the MPD Mounted Patrol to assist.

