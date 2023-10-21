First & 10 Scoreboard: Week 9
Citronelle: 0 vs. UMS-Wright: 24
St. Michael: 21 vs. Jackson: 42
Foley: 41 vs. Davidson: 52
Mary G. Montgomery: 34 vs. Daphne: 7
Vigor: 46 vs. Elberta:7
McGill-Toolen: 7 vs. Theodore: 42
LeFlore: 7 vs. B.C. Rain: 39
Williamson: 0 vs. Faith Academy: 29
St. Paul’s: 21 vs. Blount: 0
Fairhope: 34 vs. Alma Bryant: 14
Washington County: 20 vs. Chickasaw: 32
Cottage Hill: 36 vs. Monroe County: 6
Escambia County: 14 vs. Bayside Academy: 38
Fruitdale: 16 vs. Leroy: 42
Hillcrest-Evergreen: vs. Excel:
Marengo: 6 vs. Sweet Water: 48
Millry: 49 vs. McIntosh: 8
Mobile Christian: 42 vs. Flomaton: 0
Murphy: 34 vs. Baldwin County: 20
Orange Beach: vs. Wilcox Central:
Robertsdale: 0 vs. Spanish Fort: 45
Satsuma: 0 vs. T.R. Miller: 42
Southern Choctaw: 38 vs. J.F. Shields: 8
St. Luke’s: 7 vs. Clarke County: 54
W.S. Neal: 28 vs. Thomasville: 34
