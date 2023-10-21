Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard: Week 9

First & 10 logo
First & 10 logo(FOX10)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Citronelle: 0 vs. UMS-Wright: 24

St. Michael: 21 vs. Jackson: 42

Foley: 41 vs. Davidson: 52

Mary G. Montgomery: 34 vs. Daphne: 7

Vigor: 46 vs. Elberta:7

McGill-Toolen: 7 vs. Theodore: 42

LeFlore: 7 vs. B.C. Rain: 39

Williamson: 0 vs. Faith Academy: 29

St. Paul’s: 21 vs. Blount: 0

Fairhope: 34 vs. Alma Bryant: 14

Washington County: 20 vs. Chickasaw: 32

Cottage Hill: 36 vs. Monroe County: 6

Escambia County: 14 vs. Bayside Academy: 38

Fruitdale: 16 vs. Leroy: 42

Hillcrest-Evergreen: vs. Excel:

Marengo: 6 vs. Sweet Water: 48

Millry: 49 vs. McIntosh: 8

Mobile Christian: 42 vs. Flomaton: 0

Murphy: 34 vs. Baldwin County: 20

Orange Beach: vs. Wilcox Central:

Robertsdale: 0 vs. Spanish Fort: 45

Satsuma: 0 vs. T.R. Miller: 42

Southern Choctaw: 38 vs. J.F. Shields: 8

St. Luke’s: 7 vs. Clarke County: 54

W.S. Neal: 28 vs. Thomasville: 34

