Local nonprofit hosting youth empowerment camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local nonprofit organization is gearing up for its annual youth camp.

For the next three days local youth will be participating in a youth camp centered on building a better relationship with Christ.

“We have some local pastors come out and preach a word and then we go into small groups and we have five sets of mentors,” explained Darrah Gilbert.

Before children arrive around 3 for registration, I talked to Darrah Gilbert. She’s the program coordinator for Agape Life Gardens, the nonprofit organization hosting Spirit of the Unity Camp. It’s an initiative aimed at empowering youth that dates back to 2019.

“We also do like campfire worship, which is really fun. The kids love that and then s’mores and it’s really a weekend about learning and growing in the Lord,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert was up bright and early Friday morningprepping for the biggest turnout they’ve had since they started. This year, 50 kids will be attending.

“Right now we’re getting together encouragement letters for the kids,” said Gilbert. We’re having the parents write letters to their children, just saying how special they are and what they hope God’s gonna do in their kid’s life over the weekend. We’re getting the games together Saturday we’ll have devotion in the morning but Saturday’s all about the games, just team building and having them come together and play and just have a good time.”

Gilbert says she’s looking forward to seeing how the camp transforms each child.

