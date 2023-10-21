Advertise With Us
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital

(WVVA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple Chickasaw students in attendance at a football game were rushed to the hospital before kickoff.

Superintendent David Wofford said he received a call of students in distress and that EMT’s moved quickly to assist the students.

Acting Chickasaw Police Chief Tommy McDuffie refused to comment.

The Chickasaw football game is still scheduled for tonight.

